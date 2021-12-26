Christmas was an exciting time for the many people who received a pet as a gift or got one for themselves, but with Christmas Day over the new owners are now beginning to recognize the obligations that come with pet ownership.
“There’s a lot of excitement when a new pet or a new family member comes in, and that’s rightfully so," said veterinarian Dr. Steve Osborne of Osborne Animal Clinic "But you need to think about that as a 10-, 12-, 15-year-long investment, and you want to have an investment not only in their health, but in their mental health and their ability to fit into your family and for them to do what you want them to do.”
Osborne said there are extra steps that should be taken when getting a new puppy.
“Those young puppies have a series of vaccination visits that must take place on a timed schedule early in their life,” he said. “That is typically at 6, 9, 12 and 15 weeks of age.
"During that time, they will get vaccinated for a lot of the common diseases that they can become sick with if they don’t become vaccinated.”
The puppy should also be dewormed, Osborne said.
Kittens also have a series of vaccinations they receive in the same timeframe as puppies. There are also annual shots for dogs and cats, Osborne said, that are boosters for the vaccinations they received when they were puppies and kittens. Also important is vaccinating dogs and cats against rabies yearly.
According to veterinarian Dr. Robert Pitman of the Athens Limestone Animal Shelter, all dogs and cats come into heat at 5 or 6 months old. Pitman said spaying females will help prevent breast cancer and for the males, neutering will help stop fighting, spraying and other undesirable characteristics.
Osborne said he will usually spay or neuter a puppy or kitten when they are 4 to 6 months of age, or when they have finished their vaccinations.
Darren Tucker, director of the Morgan County Animal Shelter, said Morgan County is flooded with stray animals, so it is very important to get a new dog or cat spayed or neutered.
“It boils down to responsibility,” he said.
New pet owners must also think about preventive measures against fleas and ticks, Osborne said. “In this part of the world, we have a long, long summer season and some warm seasons in the winter that fleas and ticks never really go away.”
Heartworm disease is transmitted by mosquitoes, Osborne said, and that threat never really goes away either. However, there are also preventive medications for it, Osborne said.
“If you follow the standard protocols on those things, you can eliminate lots of problems associated with internal and external parasites,” Osborne said.
If your pet is going to be staying outside, whether it be all of the time or just some of the time, Tucker said shelter must be provided. Tucker said the shelter must include a roof, three walls and a floor.
The experts also recommend training a dog so it can become a valuable member of the family.
“You either need to know how to do it yourself or go online and get information or take it to a trainer,” Pitman said.
Osborne gives advice at his clinic about training and said there are two categories.
“One of those is coaching the owner about what it is to be an owner, what is the day-to-day training that you do such as housebreaking, but you’re also talking about carrier training, general overall manners, how you go about training them, encouraging them, and rewarding them for things that you want them to do,” Osborne said.
According to Osborne, after a puppy has had all its shots, it’s a good idea to go to obedience training classes.
“Take your young dog … and you as an owner go, and the trainer trains the dog and trains you how to train the dog,” he said.
If a dog is not trained properly early on, Osborne said, “then that dog becomes a bad member of your family and ultimately may not be controllable, may not be friendly, may not be the kind of dog that fits well into your household.”
Pitman said having a new pet can be costly and a big undertaking. With the cost of food, vaccines, deworming, preventive care and spaying or neutering, Pitman said the cost runs about $1,200 a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.