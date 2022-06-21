A portion of Flint Creek will be closed until about 5 p.m. today while a Decatur Utilities contractor pulls new power lines across the creek.
The closed area of Flint Creek will be between Point Mallard Park on the western shore and Truck Trail West road in Priceville on the eastern shore. This area is about 1 mile from the Flint Creek’s intersection with the Tennessee.
No water traffic will be allowed through the work zone. Alabama Marine Police will handling water traffic control.
The project will not affect Alabama 67/Point Mallard Parkway traffic or Hickory Hills residents.
