Terry Sanderson takes a sip of an electrolyte-rich sports drink on Friday, during a break from working on the construction of the parking deck in downtown Decatur. According to the National Weather Service, the heat index was 105 degrees. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
A brief respite is coming from the scorching temperatures that led to multiple heat advisories in the Decatur area over the last week, but it won't last for long.
Katie Magee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville, said high temperatures Monday through Wednesday will hover at or just above 90, but temperatures and humidity will creep back up beginning Thursday.
Heat advisories are issued when the heat index — the "feels like" temperature — is 105 degrees or higher. The heat index incorporates the air temperature and dew point, which is related to humidity.
"In the South we always say it's not the heat that gets you, it's the humidity," Magee said. "That's where we get that heat index from."
Magee said the temperatures will be low enough through Wednesday that no heat advisories are expected, but that could change Thursday and Friday.
"That's when the heat and humidity really start picking up," she said. "Summertime, you know, it's relentless."
Magee said the forecast calls for a high temperature Monday of 91 degrees, then down to 90 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, before rising to a humid 94 degrees Thursday.
As hot as it has been, Magee said, no temperature records were broken in north Alabama over the last week.
Most of the record high temperatures in north Alabama for the last week in July were in 1930, according to NWS data, when the high temperatures ranged from 101 to 111 degrees. The high temperature for July 31 was hit in 1986, at 102 degrees. The average high temperature for the last week in July is about 91 degrees.
As brutal as north Alabama heat has been this month, others have had it worse. Monday was expected to be the first day this month that high temperatures in Phoenix would drop under 110 degrees, according to The Associated Press. As of Friday, the high temperature in the desert city had been at or above 110 degrees for 29 consecutive days.
Scientists calculate that July will prove to be the hottest globally on record and perhaps the warmest human civilization has seen, The AP reported.
