One of Decatur’s oldest city boards, the 72-year-old Parks and Recreation Board, is facing possible elimination after not meeting in the last two years.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake proposed eliminating this advisory board that City Attorney Herman Marks said was established in April 1950.
Repeal of the ordinance creating the Parks and Rec Board received a first reading at Monday's City Council meeting and is expected to receive a vote April 18.
Lake said the board wasn’t accomplishing anything before the COVID-19 pandemic and some of its members rarely attended. He also said eliminating the board doesn’t eliminate the community's ability to have input into Parks and Recreation’s activities and projects.
“We talk to board members as well as people who aren’t on the board all of the time,” Lake said. “I don’t want people to think they can’t get us input because they’re not on the board. If someone has an opinion, they're welcome to share it with us.”
Lake said a number of people “are passionate” about certain Parks and Recreation facilities and activities like Gay Blackburn with Point Mallard Park, Suzie Wiley with Adventure Park and the Wilson Morgan Dog Park, and Dr. Bill Sims with the city bike trail.
“We want to make sure to communicate with these people and we don’t necessarily have to have a board to do so,” Lake said.
However, Don Gowen, who is known for his support of Wilson Morgan Park, said he opposes the elimination of the Parks and Rec Board. Gowen’s first five-year term as a board member ended in 2021. Board members can serve two terms, but Gowen said he never heard from the city on a possible reappointment.
Gowen blamed the board’s problems on a “lack of leadership” from city officials and admitted “there was a lot of divisiveness at the meetings.” He said he knew Lake had wanted to eliminate the board for some time.
“He didn’t like the board telling or recommending to him or his staff what to do,” Gowen said. “Jason, in my opinion, does not want to take constructive criticism. Jason just wants to do his own thing.”
Gowen said he thinks the Parks and Recreation Board should be reorganized, not abolished. He said he would be OK with not getting reappointed.
“The City Council is doing away with one of the better boards in the city when maybe they should reinvigorate and appoint a new board with young people, ages 25 to 30,” Gowen said.
An advisory panel
Former Mayor Lynn Fowler is chairman of the Parks and Recreation Board and he said last week he supports Lake’s proposal.
“From my standpoint, I’m not sure the board was accomplishing anything as it needed to be,” Fowler said. “It wasn’t as effective as some other city boards so we shouldn’t waste the time of the director and staff when they could be working on other things.”
Fowler said people can give Parks and Recreation leaders their recommendations now “just as easily with email and not pull them away from their jobs.”
Mayor Tab Bowling was on the Parks and Rec Board for two years before starting his campaign for mayor in 2016. He said he joined the board “just because I wanted to serve,” and he quickly learned the difference in a governing board and an advisory board, which the recreation board is.
“The folks in Parks and Recreation who make decisions work 50 to 60 hours a week while the board would come in and meet once a month for an hour,” Bowling said. “The department is going to do what the department is going to do. Residents can still bring thoughts and ideas to Parks and Recreation.”
Councilman Carlton McMasters said Lake told him the board “had gotten to the point where it is wasn’t accomplishing what it was intended to accomplish,” so he’s OK with the proposal.
Council President Jacob Ladner said he wants to talk to Lake about the proposal.
“I don’t know the purpose of the Parks and Rec Board,” Ladner said. “To have a board advising a city department just seems odd. We don’t have boards for Finance, Legal or any of the other departments.”
Ladner said it might be better to have committees like the one planned to give input into the Point Mallard master plan.
“The groups would be more project based,” Ladner said.
Wilson Morgan Park advocate
Gowen said he has been frustrated for several years with the city’s slow movement on improvements to Wilson Morgan Park. He recently gave Lake and other city leaders a 28-page memo on problems at the park and suggestions for improvements.
He’s also not happy that Ladner and McMasters want to add community parks in their districts.
“We need to fix what we have before we go to something else,” Gowen said.
Gowen is happy the city plans to build a new recreation center at Wilson Morgan, although he emphasized the need to protect the outside activities available at the park.
While Gowen is against Lake's proposal to abolish the Parks and Rec Board, he defended the work of Lake and department staff. He said Lake has too much to oversee and sometimes he doesn’t understand how Lake and his staff keep up with everything that's happening in their department.
In addition to managing normal operation of Parks and Recreation facilities and Point Mallard Park, Lake oversees care and management of city properties, alleys and rights of ways.
“The city dumped a lot on him,” Gowen said. “He has a hard life to live.”
Bowling said he doesn’t disagree with Gowen on Parks and Recreation’s workload. He said he asked Lake to give him a list of everything he manages in the department for a review.
The mayor said the department will see more growth with the addition of a new recreation center at Wilson Morgan and a softball complex off Modaus Road.
“I’m not implying Jason isn’t doing a good job,” Bowling said. “It’s just that there’s a lot of responsibility on them.”
