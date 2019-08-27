In Monday morning’s drizzling rain, several motorists sounded their horns in apparent support for the striking Decatur AT&T workers who were camped out trying to stay dry at the corner of Sixth Avenue Southeast and Grant Street.
Strike organizers say about 40 AT&T employees in Decatur are among 20,000 across the Southeast who began walking on picket lines early Saturday morning. The strike officially began at midnight Friday.
“It’s all about unfair labor practices,” said Jarrison Nelson, a nine-year employee at the AT&T Decatur office. “This strike isn’t about better pay or benefits. (AT&T) sent people to the bargaining table who can’t negotiate or won’t make a decision. They’re not bargaining in good faith.”
Nelson, of Caddo, a line translations specialist, said the local union called for a strike at a meeting in Huntsville about noon Friday. He said Communications Workers of America Chapter 3905 includes about 300 employees from Cullman to Stevenson. CWA members also have a picket line near Gordon Terry Parkway at Beltline Road Southwest.
Company officials said the previous contract expired Aug. 3.
Nelson said new contracts are needed to ensure job security and curtail health insurance costs.
“They’re laying off people with 17 or 18 years with the company and keeping people who have been here six months,” he said.
AT&T spokesman Marty Richter said the corporation disagrees with the union’s claim of unfair labor practices.
“A strike is in no one’s best interest. We remain ready to sit down with union leaders to negotiate a new, improved contract for our employees,” he said. “Our bargaining team is negotiating this contract with CWA leaders in the same way we have successfully done with dozens of other CWA contracts over the years. We listen, engage in substantive discussions and share proposals back and forth until we reach agreement."
AT&T officials said the company is prepared for the strike and that business operations would continue with managers and contractors filling the void of the striking employees.
Richter said the company and union members have reached 20 fair agreements since 2017 affecting more than 89,000 employees.
“That includes five similar agreements reached in late June and early July and ratified by CWA members. We look forward to doing the same here,” he said.
The Southeast contract dispute affects fewer than 8% of the company’s workforce, he said.
Decatur AT&T employee Greg Stanley, a digital technician, said union members are not sure how long the strike will carry on.
“We’re on strike. We don’t get paid if we don’t work,” he said. “If a worker is going to lose their home or car or can’t make health care payments, the union will help out.”
Stanley said after a couple of weeks on strike, workers on the picket lines likely will receive $300 a week from the union. “Employees on strike not walking picket lines won’t be paid,” he said.
Stanley said the strikers have two shifts at the Sixth Avenue site — 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Local union 3905 members are hoping for a quick resolution.
“The union says the strike is indefinite. We’ll be out here until there’s some sort of agreement,” Nelson said. “We hope it’ll be a short thing.”
The last company strike was in 1983, Stanley said.
The Dallas-based corporation has annual revenue of about $170 billion a year. The union’s Southeast region includes technicians, customer service reps and others who install and maintain the company’s landline and internet line services, but not those involved in cellphone operations. The region includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
