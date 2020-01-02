Changes to absentee voting in the state, which begins Tuesday, are viewed by some as an essential step in curbing voter fraud and by others as suppressing voter turnout by creating unnecessary hurdles.
During the 2019 legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill that requires voters wanting an absentee ballot to send in a copy of their state-issued identification with the application form. In the past, the voter ID information was submitted with a completed ballot.
Local and state election officials laud the new legislation.
Morgan County Circuit Clerk Chris Priest and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said the new absentee process mirrors that of voting at the polls.
“When you go to the polling place to vote, you don’t receive a ballot until you produce your identification,” Priest said. “Now if a voter requests an application without proper ID, my office will send it back to them with a letter saying why the application was rejected and ask them to resubmit it with ID.”
He also said each application must be submitted in a separate envelope.
“If two people live at the same address and are applying for an absentee ballot, separate envelopes are required. Both will be sent back if they come in the same envelope,” he said.
The new measure also allows registered voters to send their absentee applications and/or ballots in via a third-party transit company such as FedEx or UPS. In the past, it allowed the forms to arrive by first-class mail through the U.S. Postal Service or by hand only.
Merrill said it took his office three years to get the measure passed. He said Democratic Rep. Rodger Smitherman of Birmingham introduced his changes in the House.
“We had pushback from some key circuit clerks across the state,” he said. “And the legislation failed in 2017.”
In 2018, Merrill said more education on the proposal won over the circuit clerks, but key Republicans were leery of a liberal Democrat sponsoring the legislation. It passed in the latest session when “the Legislature saw it was a good bill.”
But Daniel Schwartz, executive director of interfaith community group Faith in Action Alabama, said the legislation is just another hurdle to poll access and that voting fraud is a nonissue.
“The Legislature is just creating more obstacles to keep people from voting,” he said. “The incidents of voter fraud in the state is minuscule.”
He said the legislation is aimed not at stopping voter fraud but at limiting those who vote.
Merrill said the lists of absentee voters are no longer posted for public viewing outside of the circuit clerks’ offices.
“Now it is posted in the clerks’ offices,” he said. “The public doesn’t have to know (who the absentee voters are).”
He said the change should eliminate ballot brokers from selling the list of voters to candidates in what could be a closely contested race. He said it has been a problem “that has been brought to our attention” in some Black Belt counties.
“It keeps them from going to people’s houses with cigarettes, a fifth of whiskey and $20 and buying their blank ballot,” he said. “This should eliminate that option and make the job of an absentee vote broker much more difficult.”
Bobby Diggs, first vice president of the Lawrence County Chapter of the NAACP, said he is personally unaware of any such cases, but for safety reasons he supports the portion of the law ending the practice of posting a list of absentee voters. He said that change could help deter attempts at fraud.
"We think that change will be good for all morals and values,” he said.
From April 7, 2015, until last week, Merrill said, 1,016 alleged voter fraud issues had been submitted to his office from concerned citizens.
He said of that total, 850 have been closed because of lack of information after an investigation or withdrawal of the accusation.
He said six cases have led to convictions, two elections overturned and one public official was removed from office. Elbert Melton, the mayor of Gordon in southeast Alabama, was removed in January 2019 after a jury found him guilty on two counts of absentee ballot fraud. He had won his last election by 16 votes, reports said.
Merrill said 86 cases were referred for possible prosecution to the U.S. District Attorney's Office, the state Attorney General's Office or local district attorneys; 44 cases were referred to the state ethics commission; and 36 were referred for investigation to county sheriffs or the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Another absentee voting law change allows permanently disabled voters to apply once for the entire year. Priest said after the application is approved, those voters will automatically receive absentee ballots for primaries, runoffs and the general election.
“The disabled person must have the ability to vote,” he said. “Powers-of-attorneys and family members will not be able to vote for them.” He did say family and friends of the disabled may assist in the process.
State Rep. Proncey Robertson, R-Mount Hope, said he voted for the absentee voter legislation and called the changes “favorable.”
“Ultimately, it is a privilege to vote,” he said. “These changes help the process, keep it in the highest integrity. I know there are plenty of people out there trying to game the system.”
Greg Dutton is entering his first election cycle as Lawrence County probate judge.
He said he and other first-term election officials attended election classes in Tuscaloosa in the fall where the changes were discussed in detail.
“The changes are a step in the right direction to restore and gain confidence in the election system," he said.
