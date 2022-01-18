MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is holding a comment period through March 17 on its plan for stronger state regulations governing the beneficial use of by-product materials for land application, such as biosolids and poultry processing residuals used as fertilizer.
The comment period provides the public the opportunity to make oral or written comments about the draft regulations.
A public hearing will be held March 17 at 9:30 a.m. at ADEM’s headquarters in Montgomery. Masks and social distancing requirements will be in place for the public hearing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ADEM adopted new regulations in 2020 that created state guidelines governing the land application of by-products for beneficial use. These include by-products from chicken and other food-processing facilities, biosolids from wastewater treatment plants, and other materials.
The deadline for written comments is 5 p.m. on March 17. A copy of the public notice and proposed changes to these regulations, as well as directions on how to submit comments, may be viewed on the ADEM website at adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/publicNotices.cnt.
