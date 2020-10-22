A proposal by a Decatur lawmaker that would give teachers a pay raise but require them to attend five additional days of professional development during the summer places an unfair burden on educators, according to an educational organization.
“The Alabama Education Association supports high quality public education that can only be achieved through support on the state and local level," AEA President Sherry Tucker said. "This would normally include additional professional development and additional funding for all public education employees. However, these goals should not be achieved through laws that force our already overworked employees to work more.”
Sen. Arthur Orr proposed the increase in professional development days. He said the change would boost teacher pay and help educators keep up with the most current content and teaching methods.
“The additional required development days would come with a salary increase for educators," said Orr, chairman of the Senate education budget committee.
The state currently has seven mandated professional development days per year for teachers. Orr said several states with higher achieving educational systems have more days for educator training.
“We need to increase the number of (professional development) days in our state,” Orr said. “And as a result, increase the pay of our educators along with that for the extra work they’ll be doing.”
Tucker said Alabama already requires more than the national average of teacher professional development days.
"Most states provide between two and five days of professional development each year. A few states provide up to seven or 10 days. However, in the few states that provide that many days, the number of instructional days for students is sometimes lower than in Alabama," Tucker said.
Orr said it's important to look at the total number of instructional days and professional development days teachers work when assessing their workload, and that by adding an additional five days of professional development, Alabama teachers would still work less than those in some other states.
In Decatur City Schools, teachers on a nine-month contract work 187 days per year, which includes 180 instructional days and seven professional development days.
That higher pay teachers would receive for completing additional professional development could help address Alabama’s teacher shortage by attracting and retaining more educators, Orr said. Since 2011, Alabama has seen a more than 50% decline in the number of newly certified teachers.
Orr said he plans to bring the legislation in the 2021 session, which begins Feb. 3.
Tucker said decreasing the number of instructional hours teachers are required to work and building extra professional development days into their existing schedules would be a viable alternative to adding work days for teachers.
“Summer for educators and students continues to shrink on an almost annual basis without legislation. Public education employees do not need legislation that will mandate shorter summers,” Tucker said. “However, the AEA is not opposed to negotiating an alternative method of increasing professional development days. For example, one alternative could be decreasing the state-mandated 1,080 minimum of instructional hours so as to add these five days within the existing school year time-frame without adding to the school year."
Tucker said the proposed pay raise and increased professional development are both positives, but making inroads on summer vacation is the wrong approach.
"While we appreciate Senator Orr’s attempt to expand educators’ knowledge base and salaries, the Alabama Education Association does not support decreasing educators’ and students’ well-deserved time to spend with their families between school years,” Tucker said.
