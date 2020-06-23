The two suspects in the slayings of seven people went to a Valhermoso Springs house to “wipe the slate clean” because several personal firearms were missing and there had been “perceived disobedience” toward a local membership club, according to an affidavit filed by a Morgan County investigator.
John Michael Legg, 19, of Danville, and Frederic “Rick” Allen Rogers, 22, of Hartselle, face capital murder charges in the shooting deaths at 522 Talucah Road shortly after 11 p.m. June 4. They were members of an local club called “Seven Deadly Sins.”
According to an affidavit filed by investigator Jordan Byrd, an unnamed female who had lived at the "club house" said Legg and Rogers became upset a few hours before the homicides.
After a two-week nationwide search involving 25 law enforcement agencies, Legg and Rogers were arrested Sunday afternoon in Marion County, Oregon, where Rogers had relatives, according to authorities.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the seven slain as James Wayne Benford, 22, of Decatur; William Zane Hodgin, 18, of Somerville; Roger Lee Jones Jr., 20, of Decatur; Tammy England Muzzey, 45, of Valhermoso Springs; Emily Brooke Payne, 21, of Valhermoso Springs; Jeramy Wade Roberts, 31, of Athens; and a female, 17, whose name has not been released because she was a juvenile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.