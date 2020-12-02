An unseasonably warm November is not an indication that warmer weather will continue in December, according to a meteorologist.
Dan Dixon, with the National Weather Service in Huntsville, said a monthly climate summary indicated warmer-than-usual temperatures in November for the Decatur-Huntsville area.
“The average maximum temperature throughout the entire month of November was roughly 3.4 degrees above normal, and the average minimum temperature was 0.5 degrees above normal,” Dixon said.
Dixon said there’s no reason to expect that the warmer-than-usual November will be followed by the same in December.
“The monthly outlook … indicates equal chances of seeing above normal or below normal temperatures for this part of the country,” Dixon said. “It could go either way.”
The average high temperature for the month of December is 53.5 degrees, while the average low temperature is 34.4, according to Dixon.
Dixon said there is a slight chance of rain mixed with snow Thursday morning and late Friday night.
“We are looking at another storm system that’s going to be impacting the area toward the end of the week, and the end of the first half of the weekend,” he said.
Dixon said 2020 has been a particularly rainy year thus far, with the area receiving over 17 inches more than usual. He said December will likely bring less precipitation than usual.
“Today at Huntsville we’ve recorded 65.90 inches this year so far, and the normal value is 48.57, so as it stands right now we have a surplus of 17.33 inches. Right now, it’s hard to tell whether (this year) will officially set any type of record because we don’t know how much additional rain or snow we might get in December, or if any at all,” Dixon said.
“There is a slight bias toward below-normal precipitation through (December), at least in the outlook right now. But right now we’re definitely on track to have well above normal precipitation through the year.”
Smarty Plants gardening center owner Donna Cole said the somewhat unusual weather has benefited gardeners.
This fall has been longer than usual, Cole said, with the first hard freeze of the season occurring Monday.
Cole said temperatures usually vacillate from hot to cold and back to hot again during the fall. She said frequent changes in temperature can cause plants to become “confused,” which inhibits growth. She said this year, relatively stable temperatures and a long fall prior to the first hard freeze have allowed for optimal growth.
“Fall was wonderful weather. We exceeded our fall growing (expectations),” Cole said.
Though she didn't mind the elevated temperatures in November, Cole said she would welcome a drop in temperatures in the upcoming month.
“As far as the winter goes, normally it’s pretty wet, pretty rainy, pretty cold, which is very beneficial to all of the plants. (It’s) not really unusual for this time of year to be cold and start to rain. It’s actually a good thing.”
Cole said as the weather gets colder, gardeners should consider planting shrubs, trees and annual plants.
“If you want to add color … (plant) pansies, Johnny Jump Ups (a type of wildflower), ornamental cabbage or kale; those all are annual,” Cole said.
