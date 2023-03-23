Airline travel locally has rebounded since the coronavirus pandemic dramatically curtailed it three years ago this month, and a travel agent and airport official expect it to reach pre-COVID levels next year.
Faye McWhorter, owner of Elite Travel in Decatur and Huntsville, said 2019 was the best year she has ever had in 32 years of business, and she had anticipated the next year would be just as good.
Instead, “2020 went to the bottom, except for some business travelers that had to travel in spite of COVID,” she said. “People did not travel that year.”
McWhorter said airline travel fell to 5% of her agency's business 2020. In 2019, 50% of the agency's business had been for airline travel. She said her business has gained strength in 2023.
“It won’t be as good as 2019, but I think we’re rebuilding and we’re getting back up there,” McWhorter said. “I’m saying we’re probably back to half of the (airline) business we had in 2019. It’s increased tremendously over the last year.”
McWhorter said a big reason her agency is not yet back to pre-COVID numbers is that it has to redo travel plans canceled by the pandemic.
“We’re still replacing business that was booked and paid for, for travel in 2019 and 2020 that had to be kicked down the road,” she said. “We’ve done a lot of time for free, booking for free, because we made that money in 2019 and we’ve got to service it now; part of it is that.”
McWhorter said she is very optimistic that they are well on the road to recovery and will be back to 2019 numbers by 2024.
“I think people have been denied their opportunity to travel and I think they’re aching to travel,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a good time to travel.”
Huntsville International Airport has experienced an increase in passengers since the pandemic and plans to be back to pre-COVID levels by the end of 2024. In 2019, the airport had 1,445,365 passengers. During 2020 when the pandemic hit, the number of passengers dropped 61.3% to 559,420.
In 2021, there was an increase from the previous year to 940,830 passengers and the number rose in 2022 to 1,201,105 passengers. Through the end of February this year there have been 190,344 passengers which is a 30.6% increase from the end of February 2022.
Mary Swanstrom, Port of Huntsville public relations manager, said this year’s numbers are expected to match 2022 numbers.
“We can project this year pretty much on last year and last year we had just over 1.2 million,” she said. “At this point it’s hard to know what the future is going to bring, but I would say, without change, I would expect us to be at least at 1.2 million like we were last year.”
Swanstrom said the airport had a record number of passengers in 2019, and 2020 was on track to be just as strong until the pandemic hit. She said the increase of passengers from 2020 to 2021 can be attributed to several things.
“I think you can attribute that to the airlines coming back, as they began to put back on staff and routes,” Swanstrom said. “I think the development of the vaccine and the availability contributed to customer confidence to fly safely. And also, people were just getting a little bit of cabin fever and they wanted to travel again.”
Swanstrom said they have seen an increase in all types of travel since the pandemic began to fade.
“Traditionally we’ve been heavily focused on business travel but we’re seeing so much more leisure travel now,” she said.
Ultimately, the responsibility to increase passenger numbers is up to the five airlines flying in and out of Huntsville, Swanstrom said, but the airport does have a hand in it by meeting with the airlines.
“Something our business development department is always working on is upgrading of equipment so bigger planes, more capacity,” she said. “It’s just as important as new routes and new places to go.”
Not only were people flying less during COVID, but Gas Buddy Spokesman Patrick De Haan said they were driving less as well.
“COVID caused (gas) demand to plummet, which is why gas prices dropped so significantly in spring 2020,” he said.
AAA Spokesman Clay Ingram said travel is now returning to normal both with flying and driving.
“2020, 2021 were pretty bad years for travel but 2022 was a different story,” he said. “Our numbers are pretty much back to pre-COVID numbers. The number of people flying is up significantly over the last two or three years … and the number of travelers as a whole are pretty much back.”
Ingram said this year there may be record numbers for those traveling by automobile.
“Last year we were close to the 2019 levels but higher than 2018 levels,” he said. “I think this year we’ll be on track to do as well or better than 2019 which was our biggest travel year.”
Ingram said they are expecting this year to be a great travel year.
“It feels like we never had a break,” he said. "If you’re out there traveling, it’s long lines in the airports for security and check-ins and it just feels like we never had a pandemic from a travel standpoint.”
