Morgan County and its municipalities will receive almost $40 million under the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan approved last week, with money also going to municipalities and counties nationwide.
While exact guidance and rules for spending haven’t yet been issued from the U.S. Department of Treasury, the federal relief act makes clear the money can be used beyond costs specific to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re telling them to take a breath and to begin thinking about how to best use this opportunity for legacy type programs,” said Greg Cochran, executive director of the Alabama League of Municipalities about the group’s guidance to cities and towns.
The act includes nearly $360 billion to help states, counties and cities. Alabama is getting $4.04 billion of that. About $951 million will go to counties and $779 million to municipalities in the state.
The amount local municipalities and counties will receive:
• Lawrence County: $6.39 million
• Limestone County: $19.18 million
• Morgan County: $23.21 million
• Ardmore: $0.27 million
• Athens: $5.07 million
• Courtland: $0.11 million
• Decatur: $12.04 million
• Elkmont: $0.09 million
• Eva: $0.09 million
• Falkville: $0.23 million
• Hartselle: $2.68 million
• Hillsboro: $0.10 million
• Moulton: $0.60 million
• North Courtland: $0.11 million
• Priceville: $0.70 million
• Somerville: $0.14 million
• Town Creek: $0.19 million
• Trinity: $0.46 million
Statewide, Jefferson County will receive the largest share of any county at $127.73 million, with Birmingham receiving the most of any city, $148.82 million. Madison County will receive $73.32 million, and Huntsville will get $35.11 million.
Money must be spent by the end of 2024.
Sonny Brasfield, executive director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, said his organization is working to help counties plan to spend and account for the dollars.
There are also conversations happening about some possible constitutional issues regarding the federal dollars, Brasfield said.
While the act does say the money allocated to local governments can be distributed to households and businesses, that is raising an issue here.
“In Alabama, the constitution won’t let us do that,” Brasfield said.
Section 94 of Alabama’s constitution says “the Legislature shall not have power to authorize any county, city, town, or other subdivision of this state to lend its credit, or to grant public money or thing of value in aid of, or to any individual, association ... .”
In April of last year, the Alabama Attorney General cited Section 94 in an opinion that said counties and municipalities could not give grants or loans to small businesses hurt by the pandemic unless the money would “serve a public purpose rather than merely confer a private benefit.”
There are conversations happening now in Montgomery about exactly what that means for the federal relief money.
“Counties can’t just give money to people, so that’s going to require some more strategic thinking,” Brasfield said. “How do we use this money in a way that can change the county going forward?
“… I think the same goals can be reached — restoring and revising the community — we’re just going to have to be strategic about it.”
According to the National Conference on State Legislatures, local governments can use the new money to:
• Address the pandemic’s economic effects, including aid to households, small businesses, nonprofits, and industries such as tourism and hospitality;
• Provide premium pay to essential employees or grants to their employers;
• Provide government services affected by a revenue reduction resulting from COVID-19, and;
• Make investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
There are things the new money can’t be used for, including funding pensions or to offset revenue resulting from a tax cut enacted since March 3.
Morgan County
Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said the money will be placed in a special account and the county will need to show the federal government how the money is being spent. He said there are fewer restrictions on how the money can be spent than in last year's CARES Act.
“We’d like to redo the heating and cooling system in the courthouse,” he said. “We’d like to isolate our vents to each floor so they can be at different temperatures if needed. We have the original system still in place since the courthouse was built in the 1970s. It’s something that we’ve talked about doing.”
He said the county also could use some of the money as matching funds for a proposed community storm shelter in front of the county jail along Lee Street. The county has applied for a FEMA grant to help fund the $1.2 million planned shelter. The county’s portion of the match is 25% or about $300,000. The shelter will be able to house about 400 people during a storm and house offices and storage space, Long said.
“If we don’t get the grant, we could use the relief money to fund the entire project,” Long said.
He said building a proposed parking garage downtown is not in the immediate plans. “The parking garage and the feasibility study is not a priority since COVID hit,” he said. “People aren’t out like they were because of the coronavirus, so I guess the study is on hold at this time.”
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said city officials haven’t discussed how they plan to spend the money. He said they had a a finance committee meeting planned for today but they pushed it back until next week because of the predicted severe weather.
In an email to members, the league said municipalities with a population of more than 50,000 will receive funds through the U.S. Treasury. Those under 50,000 will receive funds through the Alabama Department of Finance.
The League of Municipalities said 50% of a municipality's money should arrive within 60 days. The rest will come one year later, at the earliest. This will give communities time to plan, Cochran said.
Decatur Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester said the timing of the first money received will be in midway through the fiscal year.
“The timing is such that it will likely come up as part of the mid-year review (of the fiscal 2021 budget),” Demeester said.
Cochran said this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for communities, especially rural ones, to make significant infrastructure upgrades.
Cochran noted that the act separately provides millions of dollars to education institutions, restaurants, entertainment venues, agriculture and rural health care outside of the $4.04 billion coming to Alabama governments.
