The Alabama Department of Transportation has completed inspection of the southbound Tennessee River bridge on Interstate 65 and today will begin inspecting the northbound bridge.
Motorists are advised to expect delays due to closure of the northbound outside lane and shoulder between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. today and Monday.
Drivers are asked to drive with caution and be prepared to reduce speed and merge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.