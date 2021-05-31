This year's Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic concluded this morning with a makeup key grab flight that ended near Austin High School.
Joel Sturdivant, pilot of the RE/MAX balloon, won the key grab and received a $300 cash prize, according to Ramona Evans, president of the Alabama Jubilee Committee.
Jubilee officials determined it was safe to fly this morning after windy conditions Sunday morning forced cancellation of the Lynn Layton Key Grab. Winds were calm enough to allow a flight at 5:30 p.m. Sunday as well as a balloon glow event.
Decatur police and Jubilee officials said Monday afternoon that a 4-year-old child was struck by a slow-moving vehicle following the Jubilee fireworks show Sunday night at Point Mallard. The child's family took the child to receive medical treatment in their personal vehicle. Irene Cardenas-Martinez, spokesperson for Decatur police, said the incident remains under investigation and that the child's condition was unknown as of Monday afternoon.
Evans said the Alabama Jubilee Committee is still determining attendance numbers for this year's event as well as revenue brought in. There were 27 food and merchandising vendors present at the Jubilee this year, which does not include vendors that participated in the Decatur Art Guild's Arts and Craft Show.
