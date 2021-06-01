The Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic concluded Monday morning with a makeup key grab flight that ended near Austin High School.
Joel Sturdivant, pilot of the RE/MAX balloon, won the key grab and received a $300 cash prize, according to Ramona Evans, president of the Alabama Jubilee Committee.
Jubilee officials determined it was safe to fly Monday after windy conditions Sunday morning forced cancellation of the key grab. Winds were calm enough later Sunday to allow an exhibition flight at 5:30 p.m. and a balloon glow event.
Evans said the Alabama Jubilee Committee is still determining attendance numbers for this year's event as well as revenue. There were 27 food and merchandising vendors present at the Jubilee this year, which does not include vendors that participated in the Decatur Art Guild's Arts and Craft Show.
— Tim Nail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.