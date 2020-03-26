Alabama K-12 public school students will complete this school year at home through "alternate methods of instruction" beginning April 6, an order from Gov. Kay Ivey said today.
Extracurricular programs such as band and sports will not resume during this school year. State school Superintendent Eric Mackey will determine how Ivey's order on instruction is carried out.
Ivey ordered schools to closed by March 19 in an earlier order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but many school systems closed before the deadline.
"We had hoped at that time (March 19 order) that we were taking these cautious steps and would be able to welcome our students back to the classroom," Ivey said during a news conference today. "However, the virus continues to spread. Today, I have signed a supplemental state of emergency that will allow Dr. Mackey to provide instruction for home starting April 6 for the remainder of the school year."
The "alternate methods" could include online classes or take-home assignments for students in communities with limited internet access.
Most local school systems have spring break next week.
Before schools were closed, Decatur City Schools had been preparing plans for providing online instruction.
"Folks, this is for real," Ivey said. "This is a deadly situation. … To stay at home if possible will be the only way we can mitigate the spread of this virus. This does not mean you stay at home and invite all your friends to come over for a visit. Stay at home means to limit interaction as much as you can with other people."
