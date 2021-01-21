Alabama Republican congressmen who voted against certifying Electoral College results earlier this month received $262,500 in political contributions during the 2020 election cycle from 20 companies vowing to suspend some or all payments to the politicians voting against the election results.
The 20 companies were identified in a Washington Post article, and AL.com reviewed Federal Election Commission reports of donations from those companies to the seven Alabama Republicans who opposed certification.
U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville, received the most from the companies vowing to withdraw future political support, at $84,000. Rep. Mo Brooks, whose 5th Congressional District includes Morgan and Limestone counties, had the fourth-highest total among the Alabama Republicans opposing certification with $40,000.
The congressional Republican freshmen — U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl, R-Mobile ($16,500); U.S. Rep. Barry Moore ($6,500); and U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville ($5,000) — received the least, according to data compiled from the Federal Election Commission.
“I’m going to keep focusing on my district and my constituents,” said Aderholt, whose district includes Lawrence County. “We are two years away from the next campaign and that is not my focus at this time.”
Moore, in a statement to AL.com, said he’s not “beholden to big business,” but to his constituents.
U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, who represents Alabama’s 3rd Congressional District in east Alabama, received the second highest total in contributions from the PACs in question, at $69,000. Rep. Gary Palmer, of the 6th Congressional District in central Alabama, was third with $41,500.
Boeing appears to be the biggest contributor among the companies giving the most money during the 2020 election cycle to the Alabama Republicans who voted against certifying the presidential election. The aerospace company, which has operations in Huntsville and is a partner with Lockheed Martin in the United Launch Alliance plant in Decatur, donated $35,000 to four of the seven lawmakers, including $10,000 each to Aderholt, Brooks and Rogers.
The only ones in the Alabama congressional delegation to vote in favor of certifying the vote were Republican Sen. Richard Shelby and Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell.
Other companies that are vowing to withdraw political support, and which pumped more than $20,000 from their PACs into the campaign coffers of the Alabama GOP lawmakers, include AT&T, Lockheed Martin, Northrup Grumman, Deloitte, and Raytheon, according to federal records.
The amounts given by corporations to the PACs are relatively small because the committees are limited to donating $5,000 per candidate each year. The money is a small fraction of the overall fundraising during a contested political campaign.
Aderholt and Brooks
The corporate PAC money represents about 6% of the overall $1.3 million raised by Aderholt during the 2020 cycle, according to records. Aderholt, during last year’s election, raised over $742,000 from PACs between 2019-2020, dominated by the agribusiness, financial, and defense sectors.
David Mowery, a political consultant based in Montgomery, said the biggest concern for politicians is the message the corporations are sending, and the potential for a “snowballing effect.”
“If AT&T or Raytheon is blanket shutting off donations to those who voted against certification, other companies might follow suit,” said Mowery.
He said Brooks who is facing backlash for his comments during the Trump rally preceding the Jan. 6 riot, should be worried about the lack of corporate support.
Mowery said that if Brooks runs for the Senate in 2022, if Shelby retires, “he could face mutiny/primary challenge at home and a corporate PAC community predisposed not to support him,” said Mowery. “A double whammy if you will.”
'They' against 'us'
But will the corporate shunning of donations to the Republican politicians be part of the long-term plans?
Thomas Shaw, an associate professor of political science at the University of South Alabama, said he’s not so sure.
“In the case of Alabama politicians, I think that in a couple of instances you may see them lose some revenue from some sources long term, but as the events of Jan. 6 … fade from memory, I suspect that many of these same sources will resume their relationships with the Republicans from Alabama,” he said.
Mowery said, in the short term, some lawmakers might be able to use the corporate decisions as campaign fodder.
“You’d think that these pols might be cowed by this type of thing, but in reality, they can probably turn it into a win by pointing out these corporations as part of the vast and unknown ‘they’ aligned against ‘us,’” he said.
