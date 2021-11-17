The Alabama School of Fine Arts, located in Birmingham, has opened enrollment applications for grades six through 10 for the 2022-23 school year.
Students can qualify through an application and an audition to enroll in one of six extensive specialty programs: creative writing, dance, mathematics and science, music, theatre, and visual arts. Tuition and boarding is free for students who live within the state and the deadline to turn in applications is Jan. 28. Go to asfaschool.org/admission for more information.
