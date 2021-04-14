Alabama senior citizen centers will be allowed to reopen for indoor activities starting Monday, according to the Department of Senior Services, but the 63-page reopening guidelines are so restrictive that Decatur Senior Center says it will remain closed.
Activities that can be offered under the guidelines are “not broad enough for us to resume services at this time,” said director Amy Rakestraw. “We can’t resume normal operations at this time.
“We serve more than 40 groups, and about 90% of our participants play card, board and dice games." With three staff members, she said, “we don’t have enough people to execute the standards for reopening.”
“We desperately want to reopen,” Rakestraw said. “We’re so anxious to get together again." But, she added: “Decisions are being made in the best interest of the population we serve. Our principal concern for seniors is their health and safety.”
The eight senior centers in Morgan County will open April 26, said Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long.
The reopening will be limited under the published guidelines, however.
Senior centers are still prohibited from serving congregate meals, whether indoors or outdoors. If chairs are set up for indoor activities, they must all face the same direction and be 6 feet apart. Any tables set up for activities must allow 6 feet of social distancing or must have impermeable partitions. Extensive protocols for pre-opening cleaning procedures must be followed.
The guidelines prevent senior centers from hosting activities that require participants to share the same items, for example, card and board games.
The Alabama Department of Senior Services’ guidelines, issued in accordance with Gov. Kay Ivey’s State Health Order on April 7, also require that senior center participants be encouraged to maintain 6 feet of separation from persons of different households, wear masks or other facial covering at all times when within 6 feet of a person from another household, stay home if sick, wash hands frequently with soap and water or hand sanitizer, especially after touching frequently used items or surfaces, and disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.
Senior centers are required to have no-touch thermometers for use before people enter the facility.
Cautious reopening
Even though there are restrictions on activities, Long said, “seniors can get together and fellowship and tell stories and have fun. We’ve got room” to accommodate social distancing, he said.
Before reopening, the senior centers will be deep-cleaned and stocked with masks, hand sanitizer and gloves, Long said. The Department of Senior Services guidelines have extensive protocols for disinfecting the facilities since they have been closed for more than a year.
“The main thing is to make sure our citizens are safe and comfortable coming back to the senior centers,” Long said.
Rakestraw said that the Decatur Senior Center, which has been closed to the public since March 13, 2020, will continue to prepare and sell frozen casseroles curbside every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The senior center sells about 850 8-ounce servings each week, according to Rakestraw.
Long said that the senior centers in Morgan County have also continued to provide lunches in to-go boxes Monday through Friday through the pandemic.
A reopening plan is still being developed for the seven senior centers operating in Limestone County, including Athens Senior Center, said Michelle Williamson, the county’s director of community relations/grants.
Rakestraw said it’s been “heart-breaking” to tell people that the senior center isn’t reopening immediately.
Effects of isolation
The lost access to the companionship provided by senior centers has taken a toll.
“While social distancing, self-isolation and quarantining at home can help to minimize the exposure to COVID-19 among older adults, especially among those who have other risk factors, these behaviors can also lead to loneliness, sadness, boredom, feelings of loss, stress, lack of motivation, lowered energy, problems with sleep, and clinical depression or anxiety in some cases,” Laura Dreer, a clinical psychologist with UAB School of Medicine, said recently.
The guidelines don’t give a specific limit on the number of participants in a building, but say that if a senior center can accommodate 15 people indoors and 30 people attend, then the senior center should offer activities at least two days per week in order to give all participants the opportunity to participate.
The decision to reopen for indoor activities at senior centers will be made by each municipality or senior center manager.
“Our senior citizens have looked forward to the time when we could re-gather at these nurturing senior centers and I am so glad the day has come when the centers can reopen for indoor programs,” Department of Senior Services Commissioner Jean Brown said in a release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.