MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Transportation said it will limit roadwork and stop temporary lane closures over the Christmas holiday.
No lane shutdowns are planned from Christmas Eve through Dec. 27 and again from New Year's Eve until Jan. 3, the agency said in a statement.
With health officials urging people to limit holiday travel to avoid spreading the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, officials expect to see a difference in travel patterns.
"Traffic volumes during the holidays are expected to be lower than last year's volumes as more people stay home to protect themselves and others during the COVID-19 pandemic," Allison Green, who coordinates a safety program with the department, said in a statement.
Rest areas and welcome centers will remain open to motorists during the period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.