Alabama Department of Transportation said crews are prepared to clear and treat roads and bridges if wintry precipitation develops overnight, but motorists should avoid travel if possible.
ALDOT said people should monitor weather reports and check road conditions by visiting ALGOtraffic.com or downloading the ALGO traffic app.
ALDOT advises traveling motorists to reduce speed as conditions dictate and slow down and move over when approaching highway maintenance or first responders at work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.