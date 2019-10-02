HUNTSVILLE — The director of the Alabama Department of Transportation said he expects six-laning of Interstate 565 to be completed “roughly a year from now.”
Addressing the 70th annual North Alabama Economic Development Conference this morning, John Cooper said the project will three-lane I-565 in both directions from near the airport exit to the I-65 interchange. He said the project should cost $15 million to $20 million.
