HUNTSVILLE — The director of the Alabama Transportation Department said he expects six-laning of Interstate 565 in Limestone County to be completed “roughly a year from now.”
Addressing the 70th annual North Alabama Economic Development Conference on Wednesday morning, John Cooper said the project will three-lane I-565 in both directions from County Line Road to the I-65 interchange. He said the project should cost $15 million to $20 million. ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett said the distance is about 6 miles.
“Interstate 565 work will basically be a paving and striping project,” Cooper said.
He said ALDOT owns the right of way and there’s plenty of land to work with. “There’s no reason it can’t get done next paving season, basically from March to October.”
Attending the conference, North Courtland Mayor Riely Evans Sr. said he was excited to hear the widening of I-565 will be completed next year.
“It’ll allow all the folks traveling from Lawrence and Morgan counties to get to Mazda Toyota and Huntsville that much quicker and safer,” he said. “I know there has been an increase in accidents and congestion on I-565 in the past year or so.”
The Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant is projected to hire 4,000 workers and is targeted to begin production in 2021. The plant will be along Greenbrier Road just north of I-565 in Limestone County.
In another project related to Mazda Toyota and I-565, a contractor this week closed the existing on-ramp from Greenbrier Road to I-565 eastbound at Exit 3.
The closure will accommodate milling, paving and other work to complete the new on-ramp. The new on-ramp is expected to open by late Saturday.
The new off-ramp from I-565 eastbound to Greenbrier Road is expected to open later this year, and the project is expected to be completed in spring 2020.
A third road project also involves southeast Limestone County. Cooper said work on the Tanner interchange that includes the Huntsville Brownsferry Road widening project north of I-565 is in the first-year plan of the Rebuild Alabama Act that uses money from the gas tax increase. He considered the Tanner project an economic development road that helps divert some trucks and traffic traveling to and from the Mazda Toyota plant off I-565. He didn’t give a projected finishing date.
Cooper added there is “nothing in the plans” for another bridge in the Decatur area over the Tennessee River.
“I don’t know when or where it would be,” he said. “I think it would be along Alabama 20 west of Decatur, maybe in Lawrence County. I don’t know. It will take a lot of engineering.”
He called the bridge plan an aspirational project.
“We aspire to, but by and large we won’t be able to do it with state funding,” he said.
As for widening the single-lane Alabama 20 overpass at U.S. 31 south for traffic approaching Decatur from Huntsville just north of the river, Cooper said that project is in the five- to 10-year plan.
“It’ll have to be some sort of partnership with ALDOT, Decatur and Limestone County,” he said. “Everyone has some needs to deal with it. We need to deal with it on how development continues to the west. We’re basically taking development to I-65 with Mazda Toyota, but development is expected to go farther west. That needs to be looked at how you’re going to serve that further development.”
Jeremy Nails, president and CEO of the Morgan County Economic Development Association, was among the 100-plus attendees at the conference Wednesday. He stressed improvements in area roadways are vital to growth.
“The road projects currently in the works, and those in the plan for the future, are critical to the continued growth of north Alabama,” Nails said. “Transportation routes are always important to projects looking to locate or expand in our area. Hopefully, the state of Alabama, the counties and the local municipalities will continue to find creative ways to accelerate the much-needed improvements that are required to help commerce and commuters easily navigate our growing region.”
Cooper said the Rebuild Alabama gas tax is projected to raise about $300 million to $320 million annually with two-thirds going to ALDOT. He said the remaining third will be divided between counties and cities. Counties are in line to receive 25% and cities 8.33% of the fuel tax.
“It’s a little tricky to say how much the gas tax will generate,” he said. “It depends on travel plans and how Alabama will trend in the movement to electric vehicles.”
The act calls for battery electric vehicles to pay $200 and plug-in hybrid vehicles paying $100 annually.
Cooper said he expects the usual complaints from motorists traveling through construction zones.
“There’s no progress without orange barrels,” he said. “I know people get tired of them, but we’ve made some progress.”
He told the group the massive interstate work in Birmingham should be completed by March 2020.
He said contractors will earn $250,000 a day for finishing early and have to pay $250,000 a day for missing the deadline.
“Birmingham is the largest city in the nation without a (bypass) loop. I like that kind of contract where everyone has some skin in the game,” he said. “Those are significant incentives.”
Cooper said if the contractors finish 60 days early it could mean $15 million for them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.