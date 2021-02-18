The Alabama Department of Transportation cleared routes of snow and ice across much of north Alabama today, but it said hazardous conditions still exist and motorists should refrain from unnecessary travel.
ALDOT said the region could see black ice form on roadways tonight because of moisture and sub-freezing temperatures.
In Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties, ALDOT crews are cutting fallen trees and plowing and treating highways. All primary (four-lane) routes currently have at least one lane passable in each direction, and additional lanes will be cleared today if possible. ALDOT anticipates having most secondary routes cleared by nightfall. Higher-volume routes are prioritized, meaning urban routes are likely to be cleared before rural ones.
In Morgan, Limestone, Madison and Cullman counties, interstate travel lanes have been plowed and are passable. Additional clearing is being done on ramps and shoulders
