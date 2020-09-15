Both westbound Interstate 565 ramps at Exit 2 (Mooresville Road) will temporarily close about 6 p.m. Sunday and be closed for about two months, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Westbound traffic to and from Mooresville Road will use Exit 3 (Greenbrier Road) and the service roads parallel to I-565.
In the first major project funded by the Rebuild Alabama Act, Reed Contracting will resurface more than 7 miles of I-565 from just west of Exit 1 (Interstate 65) to just west of Exit 7 (County Line Road) after widening some sections of roadway to expand the interstate to three travel lanes in each direction. ALDOT said it is a $14.3 million widening and resurfacing project.
Work requiring single-lane closures may occur between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights, but two travel lanes will remain open in each direction between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily, ALDOT said.
