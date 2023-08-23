The start date for the first phase of the $85 million U.S. 72 widening project remains unclear, according to an Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman.
But the start of the $46.8 million widening of Interstate 565 may begin next spring. The two widening initiatives are among the most expensive road projects currently under construction or design in the Huntsville metro area.
The total cost for the ALDOT projects in the metro is almost $432.5 million, according to a report given to the Huntsville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization at its meeting on Aug 16.
ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett said his organization is still preparing the environmental document for the U.S. 72 project, which will eventually run from Providence Main to County Line Road.
Plans for the first phase of the project are 90% complete. The phase includes adding a lane in each direction, making U.S. 72 a six-lane highway from Providence Main to at least Nance Road.
The phase will include the replacement of bridges along U.S. 72. That is expected to be one of the costliest portions of the project.
Burkett said ALDOT could not predict a start time for the project until the environmental document is complete. Other phases for the project have not been identified. The state has only secured about $50 million for the work to County Line Road.
The first phase of the project is expected to take two years to complete.
Things are a little bit more clear for the I-565 project. Burkett said the project is scheduled for a November letting.
“If it lets as currently scheduled, we would probably see construction beginning in spring,” he said.
The project includes additional lanes from Wall Triana Highway to County Line Road, which would alleviate congestion for commuters to employers such as the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing facility in Greenbrier and Redstone Arsenal.
The project is expected to take two years to complete.
Other projects
Work on the Northern Bypass from Pulaski Pike to U.S. 231/431 may start even sooner. The $47 million six-lane project is expected to start this fiscal year.
The $45 million North Parkway at Mastin Lake Road project, which includes overpass work, is already under construction. It includes access improvements to Winchester Road. Plans are complete for the project, as is the utility relocation design. Rights of way acquisition is expected to be completed soon.
Phase two of the $42 million Martin Road project from Zierdt Road to Laracy Drive is expected to begin this fiscal year. The first phase is substantially complete.
Preliminary engineering is underway for the $30 million East Arsenal Connector from Bob Wallace Avenue to Gate 10. Work is expected to begin in fiscal 2025. The project is also expected alleviate congestion on Memorial Parkway and I-565 for arsenal commuters.
Plans are 90% complete for the $28 million Winchester Road project from Dominion Circle to Naugher Road. Rights of way acquisition is ongoing. Utility relocation design work is expected to begin soon.
Work is substantially complete for the $23.4 million State Road 255 (Research Park Boulevard) widening from U.S. 72 to Old Madison Pike.
The plans are complete for the $20.8 million Blake Bottom Road widening from Jeff Road to State Road 255. Rights of way acquisition is almost complete. The project is expected to begin next fiscal year.
Plans are 85% complete and rights of way acquisition is expected to begin soon for the $15 million access management project on U.S. 231 between Weatherly Road and Hobbs Road. Construction is expected to begin next fiscal year.
Work is substantially complete on the $13.5 million bridge replacement project on Old Highway 431. Four bridges were replaced.
Additional lanes for Jeff Road south of Capshaw Road to north of Douglas Road are expected to be worked on in fiscal 2026. Plans are 75% complete. The project is expected to cost $13.5 million.
The $10 million widening of State Highway 53 from Taurus Drive to Harvest Road is expected to begin next fiscal year. Plans are 85% complete.
Intersection improvements on State Road 53 at Harvest, McKee and Old Railroad Bed Roads are expected to begin this fiscal year. Project plans are complete. Project cost is $5 million.
Plans are 30% complete for the $5.6 million Madison Boulevard project from Westchester Road to Flagstone Drive. The project is expected to start next fiscal year.
Work should be completed in the fall on intersection improvements on Wall Triana Highway and Graphics Drive. Work is ongoing. The project’s cost is almost $1.9 million.
