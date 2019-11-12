The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect closure of the outside lane of Interstate 65 northbound at the Tennessee River for bridge deck repair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett warns motorists to reduce speed, merge left and expect delays in the area.
