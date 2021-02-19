Though the Alabama Department of Transportation has cleared most ice and snow left by Wednesday’s winter storm from the travel lanes of state routes, any moisture remaining will likely refreeze tonight and pose a hazard.
Travel lanes on all affected routes in north Alabama have been cleared. Crews continued working today to clear snow and ice from turn lanes, crossovers and shoulders, but motorists are advised that some of these areas have not been cleared and remain icy. Also, melting snow may run into cleared lanes and refreeze into a transparent layer of ice that is difficult for motorists to see in advance.
ALDOT advised motorists to drive with caution and at reduced speeds and, if possible, avoid travel tonight and Saturday morning, until rising temperatures improve road conditions.
