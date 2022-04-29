One lane of northbound Tennessee River Bridge traffic on Interstate 65 will be closed Monday through Thursday next week and then again May 9 through May 12 as the Alabama Department of Transportation resumes bridge inspections.
ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett advises motorists the work will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. He said there will be a slow-moving rolling operation impacting different travel lanes of both bridge spans at different times on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Burkett urged motorists to seek alternate routes if possible while the work is being done.
