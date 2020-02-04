After two decades of planning, changes in plans and road construction, all four lanes of a widened section of Spring Avenue Southwest are finally open.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said contractor SJ&L Construction, of Springville, removed barrels late last week that had blocked one lane of the road in each direction.
The outer lanes were opened after workers completed the main striping on the widened, 2-mile stretch of Spring Avenue between Cedar Lake Road and Day Road.
The wider Spring will include an additional center turn lane in some sections, and a shared-use trail, or bicycle path, on the west side.
Blake McAnally, of Pugh, Wright, McAnally Engineering Services, is managing the $11.7 million project for the city. He said the contractor isn't fully finished with the road. Workers completed the permanent thermoplastic paint striping, allowing them to open up all four lanes. Now crews are painting arrows, stop bars and other minor items.
“Spring Avenue is still a construction zone with a 35-mph speed limit,” McAnally said. “These guys know how to block off the street to protect themselves, but drivers should be ready for partial lane closures.”
On Monday afternoon, workers had a short section of the outer northbound lane blocked off north of Rigel Drive.
McAnally said the contractor is working to complete a punch list before an inspection that'll include its representatives, the engineering firm and Prewitt.
“It will take some time beyond the (inclement) weather, and we expect to lose three days this week,” McAnally said. “Hopefully, they will complete our punch list by the end of February, and then the state can do its final inspection.”
January was the 21st month of the road construction stage of the project, but utilities work on the road began three years ago, in January 2017. The project to widen this section of Spring Avenue has been in the works since 2000.
