All four lanes of Spring Avenue Southwest are open today, but work still remains on the $11.7 million project.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said contractor SJ&L Construction, of Springville, removed barrels late last week that had blocked one lane of the road in each direction. The outer lanes were opened after workers completed the main striping on the widened, 2-mile stretch of Spring Avenue between Cedar Lake Road and Day Road.
The wider Spring will include an additional center turn lane in some sections, and a shared-use trail, or bicycle path, on the west side.
Blake McAnally, of Pugh, Wright, McAnally Engineering Services, is managing the project for the city. He said completing the permanent thermoplastic paint striping allowed them to open up all four lanes. Now crews are painting arrows, stop bars and other minor items.
“Spring Avenue is still a construction zone with a 35-mph speed limit,” McAnally said. “These guys know how to block off the street to protect themselves, but drivers should be ready for partial lane closures.”
McAnally said the contractor is working a punch list before an inspection that'll include its representatives, the engineering firm and Prewitt.
“It will take some time beyond the weather, and we expect to lose three days this week,” McAnally said. “Hopefully, they will complete our punch list by the end of February, and then the state can do its final inspection.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.