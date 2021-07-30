The Ambulance Regulatory Board has canceled Tuesday’s monthly meeting after Fire Chief Tracy Thornton said he could not attend.
The next regular ARB meeting is scheduled for Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the first floor of Decatur City Hall, 402 Lee Street N.E.
