In this multiple exposure, George Mills is shown the day after his 98th birthday surrounded by military decorations he was awarded for his acts in World War II. [DECATUR DAILY FILE]

 Dan Busey

American Legion Post 15 has postponed a lunch Sunday on World War II veteran George Mills' 100th birthday because of concerns over whether his health would allow him to attend.

Theresa Groves, Post 15 treasurer, said a makeup date for the event hasn't been scheduled, but additional information will be shared on the "Life and War SGT George F. Mills" Facebook page when it becomes available.

tim.nail@decaturdaily.com or (256) 340-2437. Twitter @timmnail

