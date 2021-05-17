American Legion Post 15 has postponed a lunch Sunday on World War II veteran George Mills' 100th birthday because of concerns over whether his health would allow him to attend.
Theresa Groves, Post 15 treasurer, said a makeup date for the event hasn't been scheduled, but additional information will be shared on the "Life and War SGT George F. Mills" Facebook page when it becomes available.
