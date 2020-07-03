Americans began celebrating the Fourth of July even before their new nation's independence was won.
After more than a year of civil unrest, including the Boston Tea Party of Dec. 16, 1773, King George III and the British Parliament in February 1775 declared Massachusetts to be in a state of rebellion. Two months later, in April, the first armed skirmishes took place at Lexington and Concord in Massachusetts
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow would immortalize — with some creative license — Boston silversmith Paul Revere's ride to warn the local militias of the approaching British forces ahead of those first two battles:
Listen, my children, and you shall hear
Of the midnight ride of Paul Revere,
On the eighteenth of April, in Seventy-Five:
Hardly a man is now alive
Who remembers that famous day and year.
The colonists responded by forming the Continental Army, under the command of George Washington, a veteran of the French and Indian War (1754–1763).
It wasn't until more than a year later that the 13 colonies would declare their independence from the British Empire. The Continental Congress declared independence on July 2, 1776. Two days later — July 4 — it adopted the Declaration of Independence, drafted primarily by Thomas Jefferson of Virginia.
The Declaration laid out the colonies' case for separation for all the world to see:
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it....
Thus the American War for Independence was underway by 1776 and in full swing a year later, when Americans who supported independence commemorated the occasion for the first time.
“Philadelphia held the first annual commemoration of independence on July 4, 1777, while Congress was still occupied with the ongoing war,” according to History.com. “George Washington issued double rations of rum to all his soldiers to mark the anniversary of independence in 1778, and in 1781, several months before the key American victory at the Battle of Yorktown, Massachusetts became the first state to make July 4th an official state holiday.”
These early celebrations included music, bonfires and the firing of muskets and cannons — the precursors to today's elaborately choreographed fireworks displays.
John Adams, one of the Declaration's architects, wrote to his wife Abigail with a prediction for how Independence Day would be remembered:
“I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival. It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”
Adams, however, thought Americans would mark the day the Continental Congress voted for independence, not the day it adopted the Declaration, so he was off by two days. Yet because of this, in a quirk of history, both he and Thomas Jefferson would forever be associated with the Fourth of July in two ways — for their roles in making independence happen, and for their deaths on July 4, 1826.
In 1852, Independence Day fell on a Sunday. The next day, Frederick Douglass, a social reformer and abolitionist who had escaped slavery in Maryland, gave a speech titled, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?”
His speech is an early example of dealing with the contentious legacy of America's founding. Douglass noted that despite America's independence as a nation, many of its inhabitants remained in bondage with nothing to celebrate. His message to his largely white audience that day was to expand the principles of the Declaration of Independence to all:
“Pride and patriotism, not less than gratitude, prompt you to celebrate and to hold it in perpetual remembrance. I have said that the Declaration of Independence is the ring-bolt to the chain of your nation’s destiny; so, indeed, I regard it. The principles contained in that instrument are saving principles. Stand by those principles, be true to them on all occasions, in all places, against all foes, and at whatever cost.”
The Fourth of July would continue to be celebrated informally and as a state holiday for several decades, but it wasn't until after the Civil War — and the end of slavery — that it became an official national holiday.
In 1870, as the nation approached its centennial and recovered from the wounds of its bloodiest conflict, Congress declared the Fourth of July a national holiday for the first time. In 1941, with Europe already immersed in World War II, Congress made the day a paid holiday for federal employees.
Born amid conflict and through times of war and peace, Independence Day has been marked by Americans since the nation's beginning and has served as a time of both celebration and reflection.
