From the first man to walk on the moon, Neil Armstrong, to the first female African-American secretary of state, Condoleezza Rice, local residents look up to a wide variety of famous Americans.
We asked people in the community to tell us about somebody from United States history they admire as the nation prepares to celebrate Independence Day.
--
Amanda Whitmire
“An American historical figure who I truly respect and admire is Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Roosevelt became president in a time of adversity during the Great Depression. He developed out-of-the-box policies which put Americans to work, modernized the country, and brought people together. He also was a positive and strong leader during World War II. He had a rhetoric style which united our country for a bigger purpose. His leadership motivated men and women to volunteer to defend our country, like my grandfathers who fought in the war in both Europe and the Pacific.
"While Roosevelt was not a perfect man, he always put the needs of the United States ahead of his own. He had health impairments but did not let that stop him. We still feel the effects of Roosevelt today, through agencies like TVA, which powers north Alabama. He was an American hero.”
--
Wesley Woodard
“In my opinion, Jackie Robinson is one of the most influential figures in history and helped jump-start change in not only the world of sports, but America as a whole. Having the courage to play professional baseball in the late 1940s and '50s when the players on the Major League team rosters were only white is inspiring to me. He endured the horrible racism and did so without retaliating and that takes an extreme amount of self-control. Jackie's fearlessness allowed for not only Major League Baseball to start integrating but encouraged other sports to do so as well.”
---
Sean Ambrose
“Major Richard Winters embodies everything a patriot strives to be. When his country called on him, he volunteered for the parachute infantry despite it being a new and unproven concept. Throughout all of World War II, Winters showed bravery, valor and a level head in the midst of battle. He never thought of allowing his men to enter harm’s way when he himself could take that risk instead. Major Winters and his legacy played a part in my decision to be on the path to become an Army officer.”
---
Kori Walker
“My favorite historical figure is Harriet Tubman because she led African-Americans from slavery to freedom. After she helped save over 300 slaves through the Underground Railroad, Harriet went on to serve during the Civil War as a nurse and a secret agent. Harriet Tubman’s perseverance, courage, and selflessness make her one of the most (admirable) figures in our country’s history. As an African-American woman, Harriet was tenacious by helping others, being brave, and putting her own life and freedom at risk to lead other African-Americans to freedom.”
--
Chandler Brown
“Sgt. Maj. Gilbert “Hashmark” Johnson was one of the first African-Americans to enlist in the United States Marine Corps and served as one of the first African American drill instructors at Montford Point. He transferred from the Navy to the Marine Corps on Nov. 14, 1942, after President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 8802 to end discrimination within the government. He described himself as stern but fair. In August of 1972, during his final speaking at a Montford Point Marine Associate luncheon he stated, ‘the objective was to qualify you with loyalty. With a devotion to duty and with determination equal to all: transcended by none, I had a job to do — I brainwashed you. You measured up.”
--
Jerry Burton
“Andrew Carnegie immigrated from America to Scotland at 13 years old and had a true rags-to-riches story. While being an immigrant, his success promoted the American Dream of working for everything you have in life and eventually you will make it in America’s society. After becoming one the wealthiest men in America, he did not do what other elite businessmen did. Carnegie believed in the Gospel of Wealth, meaning that the wealthy were morally obligated to give back. He did this by creating institutions in America as well as Scotland.
"He helped fund scientific research and gave teachers at these institutions a $10 million retirement fund while also donating money to cities around America to construct free public libraries. ... Carnegie also believed in world peace and equality of man, so he founded the Carnegie endowment for international peace and funded the Hague Palace of Peace, which now houses the world court in Netherlands."
--
Major Deacon
"Mine is Neil Armstrong. He risked his life for the achievement of mankind. He was part of a 10-year team that all worked for 10 years to do something that had never been done before. His team brought the entire world together for a moment to recognize human achievement. Everyone was important on his team, from him flying the (spacecraft) to the person who made the gloves. He is just an example of how working together achieves more. Together we succeed."
--
Kim Walker
“One of my favorite people in history is James Naismith, because he invented the game I love. Naismith’s game of basketball has been a part of my life since I was very young, and it has provided me with enough wonderful memories to last a lifetime, a college education, and a great career in teaching and coaching.”
--
Dan Lucas
“One of my favorite historical figures is the tennis legend Arthur Ashe. As a young Black man, Ashe overcame Jim Crow and discrimination to enter a predominantly white man’s game to become the No. 1 tennis player in the world. As a player he was very talented, but what impressed me the most was his calm demeanor and brilliant use of strategy. He was respected and liked by his fellow pros and was named captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team following his retirement from competitive tennis. Off the court, Ashe was a civil rights activist that fought hard to overcome apartheid in South Africa. Ashe didn’t want to be remembered as a tennis player. He was most proud of his work to overcome discrimination throughout the world."
---
Jevon Jackson
“There are many different people to choose from that are intelligent people that helped us in many different ways, but my historical idol Is Cassius Clay also known as Muhammad Ali. Ali brought his own flavor to the game of boxing, and he simply changed the game. He was a fluent at what he did whether it was trash talking or even better, just winning. Ali also stood up for what he believed in. He stood up to the wrongdoing to his kind at the time and made it known that it was wrong. He used his platform for greatness and for the good. He even changed his name because he believed that Cassius was a name of bondage and slavery.”
--
Justin Moore
“Martin Luther King, Jr. He is a great example of a leader and one that I try to imitate. He was strong-willed with his intentions and purpose, but he achieved his vision with patience, perseverance and understanding.”
--
Vicki Morese
“Condoleezza Rice is someone I’ve always admired because she is smart, plays concert piano and has a handicap on the golf course that is much better than most people I know, including me. Her handicap was a 14. She was one of the first women to be admitted to Augusta National Golf Club. She was born in Alabama and overcame much racial prejudice to go on to be the secretary of state for George W. Bush. She promoted peace throughout the world.”
--
Mikel Riggs
“Vince Lombardi is my favorite historical figure, because he is arguably the greatest football coach of all time. He was a master motivator who got his teams to believe they could win no matter the opponent. He was known for having a simple playbook which allowed his teams to practice them to perfection.”
--
Drew Robinson
“One of my favorite figures from American history is Benjamin Franklin, because of his interest in science and contributions to establishing America as we know it.”
--
Carter Sample
“My favorite US historical figure is Teddy Roosevelt. He was a tough, resilient president who continually made himself better. He also revitalized the game of football, allowing the sport to flourish. Roosevelt was a strong leader but was humble about it.”
--
Faron Key
“James Naismith, although technically he was born in Canada, he did move to and live the U.S. He was the inventor of the best game in history as far as I’m concerned, which is the game of basketball.”
--
Ashley McCullough
“A historical figure I admire and respect is Helen Keller for the grit she showed throughout her life. “
--
Clay Smith
“One of my favorite figures in United State history is George Washington for the great example of leadership that he set. Being the first president, he had a very important job of setting a precedent for all future presidents. Washington turned down the offer to be king of the United States showing how he cared more for the people than he did for his own power. There is so much we can learn from his story about leadership and putting others ahead of yourself.”
--
Turner Stepp
“Pat Tillman walked away from a multi-million-dollar NFL contract to enlist and serve our country after 9/11, and that speaks absolute volumes. He had everything in life going for him, but his patriotism for this country drew him to serve. He was later (killed in action). He was an absolute animal on the football field but decided to serve and lead soldiers because he knew that was the right thing to do. I look up to him, and he was a big reason why I chose to go down the military path and commit to the Naval Academy.”
--
Indyia Swoopes
“I chose Harriet Tubman because she gave her life to make a difference in others' lives. She was brave and courageous and never gave up.”
--
Parker Vandine
"My favorite figure from U.S. history is Andrew Carnegie. He started as a poor factory worker in his youth and worked his way up to become one of the wealthiest men in the world at the time. One of my favorite things about Andrew Carnegie is his devotion to philanthropy and helping the less fortunate to better themselves.”
--
Jamaal Burks
“One of my favorite historical figures is Muhammad Ali. For someone to go from champion of the world to working together to make change while putting his career on hold for almost 10 years is something that truly shows a person’s character and their true motives. He stayed on the top of his game while also helping his community with fellow African-Americans. He paved the way for athletes to not only worry about their career but their community, and it is something I have always respected and is a main reason why he is someone I look up to.”
