Barrels of Love photo
Buy Now

Brewer High Ambassador Lucas Altman moves one of the Barrels of Love after filling it with canned goods. Items collected in the annual drive benefit Salvation Army, the Committee on Church Cooperation and the backpack program for schools. [BAYNE HUGHES/DECATUR DAILY]

 By Bayne Hughes Staff Writer

Local companies and residents donated approximately 50,000 items to the 2023 Barrels of Love collection as the canned and dry food drive celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432. Twitter @DD_BayneHughes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.