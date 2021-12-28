Decatur's annual Polar Bear Plunge will occur at noon New Year’s Day at Ingalls Harbor.
Community Action Partnership of North Alabama is sponsoring the event and proceeds will go towards the Meals on Wheels program. There will be free hot cocoa for people participating in the event and T-shirts will be sold for $15.
Cindy Anderson, director of CAPNA, said they will consult with the Morgan County Rescue Squad and decide Friday if weather conditions will allow the event to be held safely.
Anderson said they will share updates about the event on the CAPNA Facebook page.
