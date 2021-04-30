Calhoun Community College and the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce are partnering in June to present the Summer Welding & Electrical Technology camp for ninth through 12th grade girls.
However, the SWeETy camp will be a virtual platform this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Campers will be provided with an iPad on loan, swag bags, toolboxes, lunch vouchers and T-shirts. The camp is free.
The campers will be taught problem-solving skills and teamwork as they participate in instructor-led projects and interact with women role models in the industry.
Register at calhoun.edu/sweety. Space is limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.