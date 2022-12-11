An anonymous Salvation Army donor will match red kettle donations for one day this season for the second year in a row.
Capt. Thomas Marion of the Decatur Salvation Army said that on Saturday a portion of the donations given in the red kettles in Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties will be matched. The maximum match amount is not known yet.
“We had the same thing last year,” he said. “Five thousand dollars was matched last year.”
Marion said the donor wishes to remain anonymous but gives often to the Salvation Army.
“They’re very giving people to the Army and wanted to give a different way during Christmas,” he said. “It shows the giving hearts that we have here in the area that are willing to put their wallet where their mouth is and help us raise money.”
Jay Roberts, 60, of Decatur, said he donates money every year to the red kettle. Thursday, he donated at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Decatur.
“I give every time I come here, about once a week,” he said.
Roberts said he will be sure to donate Saturday due to the promised matching.
Tanya Tucker, 36, of Moulton, also donated at the Walmart market in Decatur Thursday because, “it feels right.” She said it is great that someone is matching funds.
Jerry Stevens, 71, of Neel, donated Thursday because he said it is the right thing to do and everybody does it. He said he would like to donate on Saturday.
“If I’m there in town I might give a little more,” he said. “According to what I have in my pocket.”
Marion’s wife, Capt. LeAnna Marion, said this match will allow them to help more people.
“With this match there is potential to do better than we did last year in kettles so that we can serve more people,” she said. “Ultimately, more dollars means more service to the community."
Last year the red kettles raised $72,600. Thomas said that this year they hope to raise $80,000. LeAnna said the money raised from the red kettles accounts for a third of the Salvation Army's annual budget.
"It helps to run our transitional housing program, it helps to run our Angel Tree Christmas distribution, it helps to run our summer camps for kids in the community," she said.
