Decatur's old Fire Station 4 has a new use as The Station — Teen Center for Advancement run by the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama. The organization celebrated opening of the center Thursday. It's next door to the Boys & Girls Clubs' longtime Third Street Southwest facility.
The Station will have recreation, art, music and fitness areas as well as a study zone with a STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) lab. The space also will be used for academic and self-development programs. The Boys & Girls Clubs spent $155,000 renovating and equipping The Station, and a capital campaign to raise money for the project is ongoing.
The City Council in December 2019 approved a five-year lease of the vacant fire station to the Boys & Girls Clubs. The city closed the station in 2008 and built a new Station 4 next door on Fifth Avenue Southwest.
