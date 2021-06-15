The Apple Lane Farms restaurant officially reopened this week with a new location and owner.
The eatery is now at 725 Beltline Road Southwest in a strip shopping center next to Honda of Decatur.
Previous owner Donnie Lane said Monday he sold the Decatur restaurant to Micah Smith, who had been general manager at the restaurant when it was located on Alabama 20. That restaurant building in Limestone County was recently demolished to clear the way for the new Alabama 20 overpass.
Lane said his company, Apple Lane Farms Inc., still owns a restaurant in Madison.
