HANCEVILLE — The scholarship application period is open for current Wallace State Community College students and incoming freshmen.
Scholarships will be awarded for up to two academic years beginning with the fall 2020 term.
Students may apply for multiple scholarships. However, scholarships are not stackable so a student can only be awarded only one scholarship.
Scholarship applications must be completed online by Feb. 18. Find the link to the application at www.wallacestate.edu/financial-aid/wscc-scholarships. Students are required to apply for federal aid at www.fafsa.gov.
A Wallace State application for admission, official transcripts and a scholarship application must be on file at the college before a scholarship can be awarded.
For additional information or questions, contact Stacey Sivley at 256.352.8241 or stacey.sivley@wallacestate.edu.
Additional scholarship opportunities will be offered through the Wallace State Future Foundation. The application period is Jan. 13 to March 2.
These scholarships are for students who may not qualify for financial aid or other scholarships and to assist students who may need a help completing their education.
Future Foundation scholarships are stackable and can also be combined with Wallace State scholarships. Qualifications for the scholarships vary. Visit www.wsccfuturefoundation.org for more information.
