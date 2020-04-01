Arrests
• Tyler Glenn Forster, 28, 1910 Manchester Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,600. (Decatur police)
• Terry Lee Starnes, 60, 16768 Landview Lane, Athens; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bobby Joe Allen, 45, 13225 U.S. 72 W., Athens; possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Aleia Jean Johnson, 39, 911 E. Strain Road, Athens; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Athens police)
