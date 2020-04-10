Arrests
• Justin Todd Underwood, 40, 2357 Wilhite Road, Morgan County; possession of firearm by ex-felon; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $30,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Dustin Joshua Abbott, 31, 334 Lawrence County 434, Trinity; receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Hartselle police)
• Terry Lee Starnes, 60, 16768 Landview Lane, Athens; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Lee Combs, 22, 15923 Dupree Drive, Athens; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Athens police)
• Timothy Joseph Parsons, 22, 14776 Chris Way, Athens; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Athens police)
• Magen Danielle Breeding, 33, 521 Rockyford Road, Hartselle; theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Derrick Blake Stephens, 34, 2009 Colony Drive C, Huntsville; three counts of first-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Athens police)
• Ronnie Facison Jr., 29, 13695 Nancy Lou Loop, Athens; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
