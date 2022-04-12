ARRESTS
• Jshon Tyrell Bentford, 21, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Gary Jermaine Freeman Jr., 23, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Chandler Ryan Cooper, 25, Trinity; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail listed at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Kelsie Faye Fletcher, 22, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail listed at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Jamie McGhee Cheatham, 32, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail listed at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Kyle Henry Stewart, 31, San Antonio; first-degree receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $38,100. (Decatur police)
• Dearea Onece Tucker, 28, Decatur; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Alabama Department of Corrections)
• Benjamin Juan Garcia, 21, Hartselle; fugitive from justice; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Jennifer Leigh Carter, 50, Somerville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Christopher Jay Britt, 27, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,300. (Decatur police)
• Decarlos Raymone Swoopes, 41, Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Isaias Miguel Mateo, 24, Decatur; drug trafficking, third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $12,500. (Priceville police)
• Laura Casey Doss, 50, Decatur; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Brittany Nicole Watkins, 29, Huntsville; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Mark Craig, Athens; first-degree rape; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Corey Johnson, Athens; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Desha Patrick, Athens; theft by fraud; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Alex Jordain Wilson, 39, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Devondrick Derrell Bailey, 33, Athens; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.