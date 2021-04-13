ARRESTS
• Sha’King Martese Stover, 32, 3110 Farmington Road S.W., Decatur; first-degree domestic violence, first-degree burglary; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $200,000. (Decatur police)
• Amanda Jo White, 36, 428 Lawrence County 96, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Lenarda Deshawn Sutherlin, 45, 605 14th Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Brett Russell Williams, 33, 16056 Fantasia Way, Athens; chemical endangerment of a child; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kassie Rena Williams, 33, 16056 Fantasia Way, Athens; chemical endangerment of a child; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Don Antoine Smiley Jr., 18, 501 Schilling St., Athens; first-degree possession of marijuana; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Athens police)
• Dustin Lee Berzett, 33, 867 Moontown Road, Huntsville; second-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jon Carpenter Best, 49, 4113 Susan St., Pass Christian, Mississippi; first-degree receiving stolen property; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeremi Nicole Smith, 40, 24973 Cabbage Ridge, Elkmont; two counts of possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jacob Scott Hood, 29, 212 N.E. Nick St., Hartselle; third-degree robbery; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Luis Colon Rodriguez, 32, 15586 Shaw Road, Athens; third-degree burglary; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Logan Dewayne Frost, 30, 16330 Witty Mill Road, Elkmont; destruction of property by prisoner; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Cody Usery, 28, 1092 Old Railroad Bed Road, Madison; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• James Allen Spray, 61, Glover Road, Athens; felony DUI; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (State troopers)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.