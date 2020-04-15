Arrests
• Alan Devon Ross, 53, 4517 Margarete Drive S.W., Decatur; violation of employment restrictions as adult sex offender, two counts of failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement; in Morgan County jail with bail set at $7,500. (Decatur police)
• Marisa Merritt, 38, 108 Toon Road, Harvest; fugitive from justice; in Morgan County jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Michell Louise Vaughn, 38, 24144 Sardis Springs Roads, Athens; discharging firearm into occupied dwelling/vehicle; in Limestone County jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Eric Temple, 52, 21026 Edgewood Road, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Sharon Sutton Holt, 57, 14500 Shaw Road, Athens; possession of prescription drugs; in Limestone County jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.