Arrests
• Deja Mae Burns, 20, 2801 McDonald Court, Decatur; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Alexandrea Faye Cross, 18, 210 Winslow Drive, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Brandon Dezante Johnson, 24, 116 Blue Bird Lane, Morgan County; breaking and entering; in Morgan County jail with bail set at $40,000. (Decatur police)
• Tamia Tiavana Kidd, 18, 903 Edginwood St. S.W., Decatur; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Zada Breyanne Lindt, 1013 19th Ave. S.E., Decatur; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Eric Frehley Chambers, 14865 Chris Way No. 24, Athens; two counts of third-degree burglary; in Limestone County jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jesse O’Neal Roberts, 22192 Compton Road, Athens; second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.