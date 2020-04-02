Arrests
• Michael J Shortz, 29, 1805 Ororke Lane S.W., Decatur; discharging firearm into occupied building; in Morgan County jail with bail set at $15,000 (Decatur police)
• Christopher George Ellison, 43, 2215 Acadia Drive S.W., Decatur; second-degree theft, third-degree theft, five counts of third-degree forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $8,500 (Decatur police)
• Wesley Shane Browning, 34, 1524 Olive St. S.E., Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000 (Trinity police)
• Christopher Allen Griswold, 31, 364 New Hope Cedar Point Road, New Hope; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
