ARRESTS
• Levi Dylan Hicks, 30, Huntsville; three counts of first-degree forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $75,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Larry Ray Allison Jr., 46, Huntsville; two counts of first-degree forgery, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $55,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jamie Kane Latham, 45, Trinity; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Maria Chaves, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• April Cobb, Anniston; second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Benjamin Hill, Elkmont; first-degree theft, third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Catherine Lewis, Anniston; second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Andrue Olson, Athens; second-degree theft, breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
